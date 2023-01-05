'Thank You PM Modi': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Praises Indian Govt For Digital Push

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has praised the Indian government for its deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation. Nadella, the Indian-origin CEO of the tech giant founded by Bill Gates, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently.

Sharing a picture of him with PM Modi, Nadella took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you PM Narendra Modi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world."

Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting. It's inspiring to see the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we're looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world pic.twitter.com/xTDN9E9VdK — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 5, 2023

Nadella meets EAM S Jaishankar

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues related to governance and security in the digital domain.

Tweeting about their meet, Jaishankar took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote, "'Great to meet Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella. Discussed delivery, governance and security in the digital domain."

Great to meet Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation @satyanadella.



Discussed delivery, governance and security in the digital domain. pic.twitter.com/SGdUko9fL7 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 4, 2023

Nadella on a four-day visit to India

Satya Nadella kicked off his visit to India from Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3, with a Microsoft industry summit. The India-born big tech CEO is scheduled to participate in various industry summits in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Notably, this is the Microsoft chief's first visit to the country since Febraury 2020.

According to reports, Nadella will conclude his India visit from Hyderabad and is likely to address Microsoft India employees from the Microsoft office in the city.