The 2,000 Rupee Note Gone Is No Demonetisation

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000-rupee note, the central bank said in a statement. However, this is not an act of demonetisation as the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to remain legal tender. The 2,000 denomination notes can be exchanged in any bank. The process will begin from May 23 and will continue till the end of September.

BIG #BREAKING NEWS | Rs 2000 currency note will remain a legal tender till September 2023, says Reserve Bank of India.#RBI #Currency https://t.co/A4ZvQ1lBph pic.twitter.com/tfjAPDzqh2 May 19, 2023

Is the Rs 2,000 note illegal now?

No, the RBI's decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency note is part of its Clean Notes policy. As such, the currency note will continue to be legal tender. This is not the first time the RBI has decided to withdraw a specific currency note, either. The RBI took a similar decision to withdraw in 2013-14.

What to do if you have a lot of Rs 2,000-rupee notes?

In case a person has a lot of Rs 2,000 notes, they do not need to panic. The notes will not only remain legal tender, but can also be exchanged at any bank. The exchange process begins on May 23 and will go on till September 30. According to the RBI release, in order to complete the exercise of withdrawal in a time-bound manner, and provide adequate time to the members of the public, "all banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2,000 notes until September 30, 2023."

#No2K | It was very difficult to get 2000 notes, banks were not giving Rs 2000 notes nearly past three years. No need to panic at all: Market Expert Ajay Bagga #LIVE on Republic.#RBI https://t.co/F566HmIqLU pic.twitter.com/Y8P1h5GJV6 — Republic (@republic) May 19, 2023

Why are ₹2000 denomination banknotes being withdrawn?

A majority of the ₹2000 denomination notes were issued prior to March 2017 and are at the end of their estimated life-span of 4-5 years. In pursuance of the "Clean Note Policy" of the Reserve Bank of India, it has been decided to withdraw the ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

Can ₹2000 banknotes be used for normal transactions?

Yes. Members of the public can continue to use ₹2000 banknotes for their transactions and also receive them in payment. However, they are encouraged to deposit and/or exchange these banknotes on or before September 30, 2023.

Is there an operational limit on the amount of ₹2000 banknotes that can be exchanged?

Members of the public can exchange ₹2000 banknotes upto to a limit of ₹20,000/- at a time.

What will happen if one cannot deposit / exchange ₹2000 banknote immediately?

To make the entire process smooth and convenient for the public, a period of over four months has been given for deposit and/or exchange of ₹2000 banknotes.

Is there any fee to be paid for the exchange facility?

No. The exchange facility shall be provided free of cost.