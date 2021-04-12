Last Updated:

'The Advantage Of Sputnik V Is Its Cost': Watch Exclusive Details On Vaccine From Moscow

In a massive development, the Subject Expert Committee recommended the Emergency Use Authorization of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Ananya Varma

With COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V getting a nod in India for emergency use, Russia's RT channel correspondent Roman Kosarev spoke exclusively to Republic TV, sharing Russia's thoughts on the development, talking about how it was another milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two countries. 

"Sixty years ago, Russia sent the first man to space, and this edition of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to the international calendar is adding to the sentiments of the day. We are very glad that it happened in India since Russia had been in talks to produce Sputnik V in the territory. We can see that India along with Russia us at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus. There will be at least 1.1 billion doses outside Russia, hopefully, we will see a lot more people vaccinated," said Roman Kosarev. 

Key features of Sputnik V 

While elaborating the facts around Sputnik V such as its efficacy rate and development, the RT correspondent said, "Sputnik is one of the three vaccines approved in Russia, all have an efficacy of over 90%. Sputnik V has an efficacy rate of 91.6%. Once the person has been vaccinated it also helps in protection against severe cases. It has been in the works for a very long time." 

"According to the developers, it has been based on a study against viruses which have been there for decades. Sputnik V is also working with other Coronavirus vaccines like AstraZeneca to improve the efficacy of vaccines. The advantage of Sputnik V is its cost. Just 20 bucks and you are good to go. It can also be stored for a long time," he added.

"Russia and India have historically had very close ties and this is another stone in the structure of our relationship and another positive happening recently. Nothing but good to say about all this. Very soon hopefully all restrictions will be over and we will be able to see our friends in India," said Roman Kosarev as he signed off.

In a massive development, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recommended the Emergency Use Authorization of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. If the Drugs Controller General of India accepts this recommendation, it will become the 3rd approved COVID-19 vaccine in India after COVAXIN and COVISHIELD amid surging novel coronavirus cases. To be manufactured in India by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, this vaccine has shown the efficacy of 91.6% in the phase 3 trials. 

