Amit Shah's Full Interview: From Adani-Hindenburg Row, To 2024 Elections, PFI Ban & More

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with ANI spoke about multiple issues like the upcoming North-East elections, the Opposition's attack on the central government, the PFI ban, G20 Summit, Paliement row, the Hindenburg-Adani row, and more.

Here's Union Home Minister Amit Shah's address on multiple issues:

'No competition for BJP in the 2024 polls'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that there is "no competition" for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the people of the country are wholeheartedly moving with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed confidence in the BJP performing well in states going to the polls this year including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Shah added that the progress of the country, making the nation secure and the economy the fastest growing in the world have been among the priorities of the government. "During the small period of eight years, we have tried to raise the standard of living of 60 crore poor people in the country and we were also successful. There have been so many achievements".

Tripura Assembly election

Amit Shah said that BJP's seats and vote share will increase in Tripura. Congress and the Communist party have come together as they have accepted that they can not defeat BJP alone. Before 12 pm on counting day, BJP will get a full majority in Tripura and form government. The Union Home Minister added that the BJP government has strengthened the identity of the Northeast. "They have known us in these nine years. It has been seen that since PM Modi came to power local languages have been strengthened. Even primary education is being imparted in the regional languages".

He informed that BJP has signed agreements with many militant groups. More than 8000 armed cadres surrendered and joined the mainstream. Road, Rail and Air Infrastructure have been developed in the region.

PM Modi’s Significant Achievement In North-East

Highlighting PM Modi’s most significant achievement in the Northeast, Amit Shah said, "Prime Minister himself has visited the Northeast 51 times during the last eight years. Since Independence, no Prime Minister has come here so frequently. It has been made compulsory for at least one Union Minister to visit the region every 15 days. Besides this, the distribution of free rice has been done since the COVID times. If any region has benefitted the most in terms of percentage of the population, it is the Northeast. PM Modi has provided houses to the poor of the Northeast.”

Amit Shah on India's G20 Presidency

The Home Minister said that it was natural that credit for a successful G20 summit would go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The way the Prime Minister has organised the event, the whole world is watching with surprise. Other counties (during their presidency) have not been able to take the G20 series of meetings outside four-five cities but we have given a chance to every state and not a single state or union territory is left out in this big country. It is a big achievement and a lot of preparation goes into it," Shah said.

"So, why not. If India got the leadership of G20 under PM Modi and if the summit is organised successfully and with aplomb, then PM Modi should get the credit?," he asserted. Should the opposition get it? Obviously, the credit will go to PM Modi," the Home Minister said.

Opposition's accusation of Centre Misusing Agencies

Amit Shah recommended to the Opposition parties on Tuesday to go to court with their claims that the Central government had used investigative agencies against them. In response to claims that the Centre misused investigative agencies, Amit Shah in an exclusive interview to ANI said, "Why don't they file a lawsuit? I advised going to court with proof when the Pegasus problem was brought up, but they chose not to. They only know how to create ruckus, the court is not in our possession, why don't they go to the court? I am unable to understand,” Shah said.

Amit Shah Unflinching On Adani & BBC row

The Home Minister came down heavily on the Opposition parties that have been targeting the BJP-led Central government over the Adani-Hindenburg row, saying that there is nothing for the BJP to 'hide or be afraid of'. "The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of."

When asked if there is a conspiracy in the wake of the Hindenburg report and the BBC documentary titled, ‘India: The Modi Question’ pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots, Shah said, "Thousands of conspiracies cannot harm the truth. Truth shines bright like the sun. They have been doing it since 2002 against PM Narendra Modi. And every time, he has emerged stronger, truthfully and by gaining more popularity among people every time."

Stunning Prediction For 2023 Karnataka Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that BJP will form a government in Karnataka with a full majority. "BJP will form a government with a full majority in Karnataka. In the last two months, I have visited the state 5 times and have sensed the pulse of people. I have witnessed PM Modi’s popularity there and BJP is going to get a huge mandate in Karnataka", said Amit Shah. "During my Karnataka visit, I began with Mandya and before this, BJP rally was not conducted on such a big level. Even the people of Mandya are now shifting from dynastic parties and accepting BJP’s politics of development. This is a good sign for Karnataka".

J&K's Statehood Issue And Polls

Speaking about development in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister, in a conversation with ANI asserted that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will come up after Assembly polls and that a call on the timing of elections will be taken by the Election Commission.

"Article 370 pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, which was abrogated by the BJP-led government in 2019, had harmed the country. Now with the manner in which development work is going on in Jammu and Kashmir, the way terrorists and terror attacks are decreasing is being proved. You can see data," Amit Shah said.

'PFI Was Preparing Raw Material For Terror'

Amit Shah addressed about the recently imposed ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and stated how it was important to rise above vote banks and prioritise the Nation’s security. "PFI was an extremist organisation aiming to radicalise the people. It was a fanatic group that was gathering raw materials to spread terror. Initially, it was limited to the region of Karnataka, but eventually, it spread its roots across the Nation. It was very important to outlaw this organization, and we have always been committed to protect the Nation’s security," Shah said.

On being questioned about previous attempts to ban the PFI and on comparing Congress and PFI in political attacks, he said, "PFI was earlier charged, and Congress attempted to ban the group but failed as the Court put a stay on it. I did not say they are synonymous; I said the Congress was unsuccessful in banning the radical group and we successfully outlawed it.”

Withering Assessment of Rahul Gandhi’s Latest ‘rebrand’

Amid the ongoing Parliament faceoff, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's constant attack on the central government over the Adani-Hindenburg row. Citing the recent speech of the Wayanad MP in Lok Sabha, he said it is for the Congress leader or his scriptwriters to decide what speech he wants to give. "What speech he wants to give is for him or his speech writers to think," said Amit Shah. He further said, "The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of".

Is BJP 'erasing' Mughal History By Renaming Cities?

Responding to the accusations that BJP is 'erasing the history' of the Mughals and changing the names of the cities associated with them, Amit Shah said that they have taken “well-thought decisions” and all actions are legal. “The contribution of no one should be removed, neither do we want to remove them. But if someone wants to establish the tradition of the country then no one should have any objection. “We have not changed the name of even a single city which previously did not have an old name. Every government has legal obligations,” Shah added.

'One Nation One Election'

Amit Shah stated the time has come for the elections at all levels 'One Nation One Election' to be conducted simultaneously. He also said people have also started realising that seperate elections are not healthy for a democratic country. “Precisely why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested to jointly organise elections from the level of Panchayat to Parliament. The proposal has been put before the Parliament and the Prime Minister has also made a statement. I believe the time has come when the proposal should be considered.”

Responding to how ‘One Nation One Election’ can become a reality he said, “The issue has to be discussed with all the relevant stakeholders, that’s how it can be done. A debate has begun after the PM initiated on this front. People now feel successive elections are not good for democracy. They have to be conducted simultaneously.”