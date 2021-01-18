The Battle Has Almost Reached Finality, Logical End Soon: DG CRPF

In its endeavour to provide impregnable internal security to the nation, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is actively deployed across the country. Most of these deployments are in remote and inhospitable areas like LWE affected areas, North East, etc. The DG CRPF Dr. A P Maheshwari said that the Battle has almost reached finality, logical end soon as the Maoist activities have been controlled drastically by the CRPF. The DG was speaking on the occasion of the launch of special bike ambulance RAKSHITA.

CRPF and DRDO's Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) launched a bike ambulance RAKSHITA at CRPF Headquarters in New Delhi. Dr. A P Maheshwari, DG CRPF and Dr. A K Singh, DS & DG (LS), DRDO unveiled the bike ambulance developed by INMAS in collaboration with CRPF for golden hour life-saving aid and evacuation. DG CRPF expressed his gratitude to team INMAS for their unrelenting efforts put in developing the bike ambulance and commended their tireless dedication and professional efficiency.

DG CRPF Dr. A P Maheshwari said, "CRPF is largely deployed in areas of Maoist violence and these areas are less developed with no roads and choppers too cannot land. The Rakshita bikes will save the lives of our soldiers by evacuating them in golden hours post-injury. He added that CRPF has a tradition to make good contacts with the local population, we can also help locals with Rakshita for medical requirements. It would facilitate the integration of CRPF with the local population."

While expressing his deepest gratitude to DG CRPF for working together, giving regular inputs throughout the journey of the development of this life-saving bike and entrusting INMAS with this innovation, Dr. A K Singh, DS & DG (LS), DRDO promised to co-operate perpetually with CRPF for further improvements in RAKSHITA-Bike where evacuation of sick or battle injured personnel becomes a challenge. Many times, late evacuation results in loss of precious lives of CRPF Bravehearts and to mitigate this, in 2018 CRPF approached INMAS with the idea of developing an ambulance on motor-bikes which is frequently used by CRPF for patrolling in these theatres. INMAS promptly put up a team of scientists and experts to make the idea a reality.

Custom-built for emergency evacuation

The team developed a prototype and improved it with the feedback from CRPF personnel deployed in disturbed areas. Carefully custom-built to the needs of emergency evacuations, RAKSHITA is built on a Royal Enfield Classic 350CC and comes with quick fit in and fit out casualty evacuation seat (CES) that has customised design reclining, hand immobilizer and harness jacket, physiological parameter measuring equipment with monitoring capability and auto warning system for the driver, dashboard

mounted LCD for measuring vital parameters, air splint medical and oxygen kit, saline and oxygen administration on the move, adjustable footrest, and hand and foot strap for safety among others.

These equipment make RAKSHITA an on-spot medical care and injured transport system which is not just indigenous and cost-effective but can also reach inaccessible or remote locations by traversing unmotorable roads, narrow streets, congested or unpaved roads that are otherwise inaccessible by the conventional four-wheeled ambulances. 21 RAKSHITA bike ambulances were launched and these bikes will be sent to Chhatisgarh for immediate deployment.

