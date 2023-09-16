The ‘BEST Days’ Of Mumbai’s Iconic Red Double-decker Buses Over, E-versions Take Charge

Every city has a few cultural markers that make it unique. And Mumbai is no different. And no discussion of the city’s cultural map will be complete without the mention of the iconic double-decker bus - which stands out with its bright red demeanour. To say that the red double-decker bus has been the maharaja of Mumbai’s public transport system is hardly an exaggeration. Rolled out in 1937, these double-decker buses have plied passengers across the length and breadth of the city. With a beastly command over the city roads, these elephantine vehicles have held a place of pride in every Mumbaikar’s heart, perhaps second only to Mumbai’s vada pav.

Double-decker buses started plying on Mumbai's roads in 1937.

As Mumbai bid adieu to its iconic red double-decker bus on September 15, Friday, the sheen of the red bus seems to have become slightly dull. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), which runs these double-decker buses, is taking them off Mumbai’s roads in an effort to phase out diesel buses which are over 15 years. With this, only three open-deck buses are left in the BEST's fleet, which will be pulled out on October 5. The open-deck double-decker buses have served as sightseeing buses for tourists since the 1990s.

As per reports, at the beginning of the 1990s, BEST had a fleet of around 900 double-decker buses, but the number gradually declined after the mid-90s. Citing the high operating costs, the BEST administration stopped inducting double-decker buses after 2008.

Bollywood’s romance with Mumbai's double-decker bus

Bollywood has romanced the double-decker bus as much it has romanced the Mumbai rains. Be it the little wide-eyed Darsheel Safary exploring Mumbai from a child’s gaze in Amole Gupte’s Taare Zameen Par (2007) or a social commentary in Kundan Shah's Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), the double-decker bus has played its part in acting as a befitting backdrop and adding that pucca Mumbai touch to the scene and taking the story forward.

Diesel-guzzling buses give way to sleeker electric avatars

BEST has already introduced 16 electric double-decker buses on Mumbai's roads.

Authorities, on their part, assure that the older models will be replaced with sleeker, environment-friendly electric versions.

Sunil Vaidya, a senior administrative officer working with BEST since last 25 years, recalled how the double-decker bus, which was once sent to greet the winning team of the 1983 cricket World Cup, was a preferred mode of commute for Mumbaikars.

“We are phasing out the diesel non air-conditioned double-decker buses that have older than 15 years. Fifteen years ago, we had a fleet of 435 such buses. As scrapped them phase-wise as they ran their course. The last bus to be scrapped is the last of the 435 lot. However, we are not discontinuing the double-decker bus service, but only replacing the old models with a newer electric version, complete with all modern facilities such as air-conditioning, CCTV and charging points. The electric version is devoid of noise and air pollution, thus making them more environment-friendly. Moreover, the electric buses have will have one front door and one back door for ease of movement for the passengers, especially the female commuters. So, you can say that only the façade is changing, which are going to be more comfortable. We already have 16 electric double-decker buses plying on city roads, and around July 2024, we expect to roll out some 900 such buses on the roads of Mumbai,” Vaidya explains, adding that the fare for the battery-operated buses is going to remain the same as for the diesel buses, making them a viable alternative.

Ask him about how the older versions fared with Mumbaikars, and he quips, “They had a good demand among the commuters. Not just that, we even greeted the winning team of the 1983 World Cup atop a double-decker bus.”

A dent in nostalgia?

However, Mumbaikars, BEST employees and commuters alike, find it hard to say goodbye to the ‘BEST days’ of its double-decker buses wheeled out of city roads. And understandably so.

For Gulabrao Aher, a BEST employee, and many others like him, the double-decker bus was like a family member. “The double-decker bus does the job of two buses at a time by carrying more passengers. We have a bond with double-decker buses. It is part of our family and we feel like someone from our family is leaving us. Double-decker buses are the pride of Mumbai, and we feel like it should continue its service,” Aher says.

Yatin Angre, a local who has been travelling on the double-decker bus since he was a child, told ANI, “Today is an emotional day, we all got emotional. My father used to take me out on this bus since I was a child.”

What’s Angre’s suggestion to the authorities to preserve this much-loved Mumbai heritage? “I request BEST to keep these buses on display in a museum style,” he insists.

Commuter groups and bus enthusiasts have urged BEST to preserve at least two of these iconic vehicles at its Anik depot-based museum and have written to the Maharashtra chief minister, tourism minister and the BEST administration.

Will the facelift of the rickety double-decker bus with its swankier counterpart be as much a hit with the public and cause a dent in its nostalgia quotient – only time will tell.

Till then we leave you with these curated images with the ubiquitous double-decker bus making a grand presence in Mumbai's cityscape: