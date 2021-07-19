The Big Picture Show: Register For Ranveer Singh's Reality Show Here

Quick links:
(IMAGE: THE BIG PICTURE REALITY SHOW- INSTA)
The registration process for Ranveer Singh’s new show began yesterday on June 17. The show is called The Big Picture. This will be the actor’s debut with Colors TV, where Singh will be hosting a visual-based quiz show.
The show will quiz contestants based on their knowledge and visual memory. Upon winning, the contestants will receive a cash prize. The airing date has not yet been announced, but the registration date for contestants has been announced by Ranveer Singh. The registration process began at 9:30 pm on July 17. Ranveer Singh reposted a video from Colours TV, on his own Instagram page in which he introduced the show. The caption for the video was “Tasveer se taqdeer badalne ka intezaar ho gaya khatam kyunki The Big Picture ke registrations ho rahe hain shuru 17th July, raat 9.30 baje se. Toh milte hain aapse #TheBigPicture ke manch par!”
The registrations will be open from July 17 till July 26. New questions will be flashed on the Colors TV screen at the specified time each day. Each question flashed will be valid for 24 hours from the moment of its announcement. Viewers may register by logging into Voot.com, Voot app or Myjio app and following the steps below:
Tasveer se taqdeer badalne ka intezaar ho gaya khatam kyunki The Big Picture ke registrations ho rahe hain shuru 17th July, 9.30 baje se. Toh milte hain aapse #TheBigPicture ke manch par! pic.twitter.com/DCRJdU0nXu— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 10, 2021