The Big Picture Show: Register For Ranveer Singh's Reality Show Here

The registration process for Ranveer Singh’s new show began yesterday on June 17. The show is called The Big Picture. This will be the actor’s debut with Colors TV, where Singh will be hosting a visual-based quiz show.

Ranveer Singh hoster The Big Picture show's registration forms are out now

The show will quiz contestants based on their knowledge and visual memory. Upon winning, the contestants will receive a cash prize. The airing date has not yet been announced, but the registration date for contestants has been announced by Ranveer Singh. The registration process began at 9:30 pm on July 17. Ranveer Singh reposted a video from Colours TV, on his own Instagram page in which he introduced the show. The caption for the video was “Tasveer se taqdeer badalne ka intezaar ho gaya khatam kyunki The Big Picture ke registrations ho rahe hain shuru 17th July, raat 9.30 baje se. Toh milte hain aapse #TheBigPicture ke manch par!”

How to register for Big Picture show online; Big Picture show registration form

The registrations will be open from July 17 till July 26. New questions will be flashed on the Colors TV screen at the specified time each day. Each question flashed will be valid for 24 hours from the moment of its announcement. Viewers may register by logging into Voot.com, Voot app or Myjio app and following the steps below:

Answer the questions by filling up required details via Voot.com, Voot app or Myjio app.

People who answer all the questions in this round of big picture show question and answer correctly will be shortlisted for the next round. The shortlisted contestants will be informed about an online test that they would have to log in with their mobile number. To clear the second big picture show question and answer round, only 20 seconds will be given to the shortlisted candidates for answering 20 visual based questions with 4 options.

After answering all the 20 questions, the candidates will be directed to a fresh page where they have to upload an introductory video of themselves, basis given parameters by the makers.

Shortlisted candidates who pass the online test will be called for an interview in these cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Ranchi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Those who manage to clear the interview will be able to participate in the show with Ranveer Singh.

(IMAGE: THE BIG PICTURE REALITY SHOW- INSTA)