The CA Aspirant Who Chose Army: Martyr Col Manpreet Singh's Saga Of Patriotism And Heroism

In a world where most commerce graduate students dream of donning the prestigious mantle of a Chartered Accountant, there was one young man who dared to tread a different path. Manpreet Singh, a determined lad from Punjab's Mohali, who, despite the allure of a comfortable and financially rewarding career, dropped his plan to become CA and chose a life of service and sacrifice in the Indian Army.

For Manpreet, joining the Army was not merely a career choice; it was a calling, a legacy that he inherited from his family's generations of service to the nation. Inspired by his own father, who had proudly served in the Army, Manpreet decided to follow in the footsteps of his family's tradition—a tradition steeped in honour, valour, and dedication to Mother India.

Intriguingly, Manpreet was the 22nd member of his extended family to embark on this remarkable journey, choosing to serve the nation through the hallowed ranks of the Indian Army. His path led him to become a decorated officer, earning the prestigious Sena Medal for his exceptional service.

However, the ultimate sacrifice was made on September 12-13, when Colonel Manpreet Singh laid down his life while battling terrorists in Anantnag during an anti-terror operation. He left behind a grieving family that included his mother, wife, and two young children—a six-year-old boy and a two-year-old daughter.

"In 2003, he decided to join the Army. After completing his CA studies, he cleared the army exam and joined the Army... During his leave, he used to spend time with family and friends but never talked about defence. He kept it secret... He reached this place through his efforts. He used to cycle his way to Chandigarh College and come back on time... A mountain of pain has fallen on us, but we are still proud that our son made a sacrifice for the nation," shared Colonel Manpreet Singh's uncle, reflecting the family's immense pride.

One of Colonel Singh's relatives passionately appealed to the government to build a stadium in his name, an enduring tribute that could inspire others to follow in his brave footsteps. "We are feeling proud... Those who know us, know that more than 20 of our people have served in the Army. Colonel Manpreet is the first one who went to this higher rank... This grandfather, father were in the Army. He joined the 12 Sikh Light unit. He once said that he wanted to join this unit, saying 'The unit where my father gave salutes to officers, I want to join the same unit, with others giving salutes to me'."

True to his word, Manpreet Singh fulfilled his promise to his father by joining the 12 Sikh Light Infantry as an officer. In 2005, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the same unit and went on to distinguish himself on multiple occasions. His unwavering commitment and bravery culminated in 2021 when he was bestowed with the Sena Medal for neutralizing terrorists.

The news of Colonel Manpreet Singh's martyrdom in Anantnag sent shockwaves through his hometown of Mohali. The weight of the tragedy was felt deeply by his family and friends, who struggled to bear the immense sorrow. On September 14, the house was draped in mourning, with the mother of Manpreet Singh bearing the greatest burden of grief.

"Mera beta shaheed hogaya. Mera Colonel shaheed hogaya," (My son has become a martyr. My Colonel has become a martyr.) exclaimed the heartbroken mother, her words echoing the profound sense of loss felt by all. "He talked with me on Sunday at 3 pm... He was scheduled to come home next month on leave," she said, tears streaming down her face.

On September 15, Colonel Manpreet Singh's mortal remains arrived at his Mohali residence. A sea of people gathered to bid farewell to their beloved son, brother, and friend. Amidst the solemn chants of "Manpreet Amar rahe" (Long live Manpreet), there stood his young son, dressed in a soldier's uniform, saluting his father, who had returned home wrapped in the Tricolor. This poignant moment brought tears to the eyes of all who witnessed it.

A small girl, who had just learned to say "papa," was cradled in Manpreet's wife's arms, her innocent gaze fixed on the coffin bearing her father's name. Every individual present paid their last salute to the hero as he embarked on his final journey. In truth, heroes never truly die; they become immortal. Colonel Manpreet Singh's story will continue to be told and heard, inspiring generations to come with his unwavering dedication, sacrifice, and love for the nation.