'The Delhi Files': Anti-Sikh Riots Lawyer HS Phoolka Welcomes Film; 'Will Have Big Impact'

Senior supreme advocate HS Phoolka, who represented victims of the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots, welcomed director Vivek Agnihotri's announcement of working on a film called 'The Delhi Files' which will be based on the Anti-Sikh riots. He said that with the film depicting the true events, it would create a huge impact.

"Today's generation does not know and cannot even believe that that there was a time when in Delhi the citizens of this country were massacred in such a way by the government and by the law enforcement agencies with the support of the ruling party," HS Phoolka said adding that the victims haven't got justice."

He said that no one is punished for anti-Sikh riots except Sajjan Kumar who is in jail. "You should talk openly about the history and if you suppress the history, then you too are committing the mistake of repeating it again. Openly talking about history means that it doesn't happen in future."

The senior SC lawyer said that so far, no major move has been made on the 1984 riots. He welcomed the move of 'The Kashmir Files' director to come up with 'The Delhi Files'.

"The film is a very powerful medium to convey a message. Till now, unfortunately, no major film has been made. There are some minor films based purely on fiction. If a film is made on true events, it will have a lot of impact and I welcome it," Phoolka said.

On politics around the 'The Delhi Files' movie, Phoolka said, "The plan of the Congress from the very beginning is to wrap this issue under the carpet. This type of thing should not be forgotten ever."

Vivek Agnihotri begins work on 'The Delhi Files'

After the massive success of 'The Kashmir Files', Vivek Agnihotri has announced the beginning of yet another intriguing project 'The Delhi Files'. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For the last 4 yrs we worked very hard with the utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film."

'The Delhi Files' will be produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Agnihotri's I am Buddha Production. The movie will hit the silver screen in October 2022.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@VivekAgnihotri