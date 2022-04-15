'The Delhi Files': BJP's RP Singh Welcomes Movie, Alleges 1984 Riots Were Planned

Following the huge success of The Kashmir Files, the director of the film, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Friday announced the third instalment of his planned trilogy, The Delhi Files. The film is reportedly based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots where 3,350 Sikhs were killed following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. A political furore erupted hours after Vivek Agnihotri made the announcement though it garnered a groundswell of support from and around the country. BJP national spokesperson RP Singh stated that he welcomes Vivek Agnihotri to make this film and bring the truth to the entire world, claiming that the 1984 riots were a planned massacre.

RP Singh said , "People should be aware of the conspiracy of the 1984 riots and it are well-known to some, but no one knows who was behind them. What role did the leaders of the Congress play? The 84 riots did not occur over the course of one night; they were pre-planned, and such information should be publicly available. I'm hoping that the film will reveal more specifics regarding the riot."

"Children were slaughtered, husbands were burned alive"

Speaking about the widow colony in Tilak Vihar in New Delhi where families impacted by the riots of 1984 lives, the BJP spokesperson said, "My widow sisters live in the widow colony. They were raped, their children were slaughtered in front of them and their husbands were burned alive. I hope people get to know about these atrocities. The government should file an ATR in the courts so that official information on the anti-Sikh riots is made public and perpetrators of the atrocities are brought to justice."

The filmmaker shared a poster of Delhi Files last September

Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for unearthing historical factoids while condemning horrors and injustice faced by civilians across the country over the years, revealed that his next project, The Delhi Files will begin in the near future. The project was first introduced by the filmmaker with a motion poster last September. Earlier in the day, the filmmaker shared a post on Twitter stating that he would like to express his gratitude to everyone who liked The Kashmir Files and that they worked extremely hard for the past four years with the utmost honesty and sincerity. He further said that it's time for him to start working on a new project, The Delhi Files.

I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus.



Image: @rpsinghkhalsa/Twitter/ ANI