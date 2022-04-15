After Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir Files ranked high at the box office and became one of the most controversial films, Agnihotri has now announced that he will soon be working on his next feature film, titled "The Delhi Files."

According to Republic Media Network's exclusive report, Agnihotri's decision to work on "The Delhi Files" has sparked sharp reactions from Congress. Rashid Alvi, a former member of the Rajya Sabha and a Congress leader, expressed concern that Vivek Agnihotri is making money by making such films and that the Bharatiya Janata Party is supporting him.

The Delhi Files: Congress' Rashid Alvi talks to Republic, asks 'Why not a movie on Gujarat?'

Rashid Alvi said if "Vivek Agnihotri wants to make a film on the Delhi Sikh communal riots, then why is he not making a film on the Gujarat issue?" He further stated that "What happened in Gujarat in 2002? Who was responsible for that? " He further said that Agnihotri should make a film on every communal riot that has happened in the last 70 years. He should not be selective in making films. Alvi then expressed concern over the launch of such films, saying it could break harmony and cause division among people in society.

However, the Sikh community in Delhi welcomed this move. While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Surjit Singh, who witnessed the Delhi riots, said, "Everyone must know what Congress did when Indira Gandhi died. Women were raped. It was a genocide. " While National Sikh Front (NSF) Chairman Varinderjeet Singh told Republic Media Network that what happened in 1984 was genocide, "The genocide that took place in Kashmir is grave, but what happened in 1984 with Sikhs is way more tragic." Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia welcomed the movie, saying people must know what had happened in 1984.

Earlier in the day, Agnihotri said on micro-blogging site Twitter, "I thank all the people who owned # TheKashmirFiles."For the last four years, we have worked very hard with the utmost honesty and sincerity. I may have spammed your TL, but it's important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It's time for me to work on a new film (sic)," Agnihotri tweeted. Notably, Agnihotri then tweeted "#TheDelhiFiles," indicating his new project.

1984 Anti-Sikh riots in Delhi

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also known as the 1984 Sikh Massacre, were a series of organised cruel actions against the entire Sikh community in Delhi following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. According to governmental data, about 2,800 Sikhs were brutally murdered in the national capital and more than 3,300 Sikhs were killed across the nation. If reports are to be believed, around 8,000–17,000 people were killed. Indira Gandhi was assassinated after she ordered Operation Blue Star against Damdami Taksal leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The operation resulted in a lethal battle with armed Sikh groups seeking greater rights and autonomy for Punjab. In the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination, thousands of Sikhs fled the city.

