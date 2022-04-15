After the success of The Kashmir Files, Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri has announced his next movie, 'The Delhi Files'. Although the plot of the film is yet to be revealed, it is being speculated that the upcoming film will reveal various horrific truths about the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Speaking to Republic TV about Agnihotri's upcoming film, National Sikh Front (NSF) chairman Varinderjeet Singh said that the movie will tell the world and coming generations about the atrocities committed against the Sikh community during the 1984 riots in Delhi.

"About two months after the incidents happened, I got an opportunity to visit Delhi. I met people there. The scenes were so painful. The way people were living, it was so bad that I do not have words to describe it," Singh said.

"As far as the making of a film is concerned, such films should be made. In the past, too, movies have been made on the '84 riots. It has been many years since 1984. Even then we were fighting for justice, and we are fighting for justice even today," he added.

Describing the horrors the Sikh community faced in 1984 after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the NSF chief said, "Little kids killed in front of their family members. What happened with Sikhs in '84 is worse than what happened in Kashmir (in the 90s). Sikhs did not face brutalities just in Delhi at that time in 1984. It happened in Jammu, in Kanpur, in Bokaro, in Indore."

"Sometimes when I close my eyes and recall the stories they shared, my eyes tear up," he added.

NSF chairman slams Congress for not providing justice to Sikhs

The NSF chairman also alleged that successive governments, especially the Congress, failed to provide justice to Sikhs who gave their all to save the Hindu community.

"The justice should be delivered but unfortunately we didn’t get it. Many people who were involved are even dead now," Singh claimed.

Slamming the Congress party, he said that the leaders of the commissions, set up to deliver justice, were given seats in the Rajya Sabha.

"Those involved, be it, Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler and Kamalnath - all were given either ticket (or made) ministries or the chief minister. Kamalnath was made chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for committing genocide of Sikhs," Singh said.

Vivek Agnihotri announces upcoming film 'The Delhi Files' on Twitter

It should be mentioned here that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India were a series of organised genocides against Sikhs in the aftermath of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. After The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri has decided to complete the trilogy with The Delhi Files which defines the 'untold stories of independent India.'

"I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. [sic]", he tweeted.

