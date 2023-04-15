The Downfall Of Don-turned-politician: Know About The Background Of Atique Ahmed & Family

Don-turned-politician Atique Ahmad, who is currently in jail, is a former MP from Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency and a five-time MLA in UP. He contested elections on SP tickets when Mulayam Singh Yadav headed the party, but Akhilesh Yadav has distanced himself from the don.

Atique Ahmad, born in 1962 is an ex-Member of Parliament (MP) and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Samajwadi Party.

His political career began in 1989 when running as an independent, he was elected to the Allahabad West MLA seat. Ahmed joined the SP and won his fourth straight term in 1996 after keeping his place in the Legislative Assembly throughout the following two elections. He joined Apna Dal three years later, and in 2002, he gained the seat once more.

The next year, he returned to SP, and in 2004, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Phulpur constituency, which had formerly belonged to Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister.

Raju Pal murder case brings Ahmad under authorities's radar

The politician suffered his first significant setback when his name was brought up in connection with Raju Pal's murder. According to sources, the event happened after Raju won the Assembly byelection for the Allahabad West seat in 2005, defeating Ahmed's brother Ashraf.

While Sandeep Yadav, Devi Lal, and Raju were returning from the hospital on January 25, 2005, Raju was shot and killed close to his home. Raju's wife then filed an FIR accusing Atique Ashraf , and seven other persons of rioting, attempted murder, murder, and criminal conspiracy.

Atique Ahmad finally surrendered in 2008 as a result of political and law enforcement pressure, only to be freed in 2012. Later, he ran unsuccessfully for Lok Sabha in 2014 on an SP ticket. During this time, Ahmad's situation deteriorated as Akhilesh Yadav distanced himself from him because of his criminal history.

Umesh Pal Murder Case

Umesh Pal's murder has been put on Atique Ahmad's criminal record. Umesh Pal, a significant witness in Raju Pal's murder in 2005 and a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was slain on February 24, 2023. Atique Ahmad is the primary suspect in Raju Pal and Umesh Pal's slayings.

Atique Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen

The dreaded mafia don Atique Ahmad married Shaista Parveen and has five sons, Ali, Umar Ahmad, Asad, Ahzaan, and Abaan. Parveen is on the run with a Rs 50,000 reward on her head.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh police announced to double the reward for jailed gangster Atique Ahmad's wife, Parveen.

Furthermore, Shaista had applied for bail in court and claimed that she had been wrongly accused of being involved in the Umesh Pal Murder case.

Atique Ahmad’s son

Atique had five sons and two of them Omar Ahmad and Ali Ahmad are already cooling their heels behind the bars in different jails on the charges of extortion, abduction, and threatening.

However, the third son, Asad who was captured on CCTV for being involved in the Dhoomanganj shootout incident was wanted by police and even carried a Rs 2.50 lakh cash reward on his head was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The two other sons are minors.

Atique Ahmad's brother Ashraf

Ashraf Ahmad is one of the seven persons acquitted in the 2006 Umesh Pal abduction case. Ashraf however claimed that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath understands his pain as “fake cases” were also filed against him.

Atique Ahmad had links with ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba

During his interrogation, Atique revealed that "weapons from Pakistan are dropped on the Punjab border with the help of a drone, and a local connection collects them. Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir get weapons from this shipment," he added. According to the chargesheet, Atique further said, "If you take me with you, I can help you recover that money, arms, and ammunition used in the incident."

Latest Development in the case

An STF team led by two deputy superintendents of police reached the Badagaon area in the Jhansi district on Thursday, April 13 after getting information about Asad and his associate Ghulam. Both of the accused, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, had tried to flee on a motorcycle. They also opened fire at the STF team when the latter surrounded them. To this, the police retaliated and Asad and Ghulam were killed.