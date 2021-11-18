The Great Khali Meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Ahead Of 2022 Punjab Elections

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh Rana, also known by his ring name ''The Great Khali'', met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to extend his support to Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls in 2022. Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "Today, I met The Great Khali, a wrestler who has made India famous all over the world. He liked the work done in Delhi on electricity, water, school and hospital. Now that we have done all this work in Punjab too, we will change Punjab together."

ਪੂਰੀ ਦੁਨੀਆ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਨਾਂ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਰੈਸਲਰ 'ਦ ਗ੍ਰੇਟ ਖ਼ਲੀ' ਜੀ ਨਾਲ ਅੱਜ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਹੋਈ। ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਿਜਲੀ-ਪਾਣੀ, ਸਕੂਲ-ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੀਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਪਸੰਦ ਆਏ। ਹੁਣ ਇਹ ਸਭ ਕੰਮ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਕਰਨੇ ਨੇ, ਅਸੀਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਬਦਲਾਂਗੇ। pic.twitter.com/nxf9EsW5ZL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 18, 2021

The meeting had a symbolic value to the AAP as Punjab's assembly elections are scheduled to be contested early next year. Even though the Great Khali is from Dhiraina, Himachal Pradesh, he has long been a resident of Punjab and is extremely popular among the people there. Khali’s final WWE match was against Rusev, which he lost and has not been fought in the events ever since. He returned briefly to assist Jindar Mahal, but he largely kept himself away from feuds and battles.

AAP's preparation for 2022 Punjab polls

AAP’s preparation for the elections are well underway and they are a strong candidate as they are expected to perform well in the upcoming elections. Their promise of free 300 units of power to the people of the state is one of the promises from their manifesto. The Kejriwal-led party also announced its list of first 10 candidates for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls and all ten of them are sitting MLAs.

Senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema will be contesting from the Dirba seat and Aman Arora has been given a seat from Sunam assembly constituency. Saravjit Kaur Manuke will represent the Jagraon seat and Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo. Kejriwal has also made an impact in Goa and recently said while addressing people at the Poriem Assembly constituency of North Goa that if AAP is voted to power in the state, his government will form a corporation governed entirely by the auto/taxi drivers. He said that the corporation will be responsible for annual fair and other policies. He said that the medical expenses of drivers in case of an accident will also be covered by the government.