Delhi's Indian School Receives Bomb Threat, Students Evacuated; Investigation Underway

The Indian School in South Delhi's Sadiq Nagar was evacuated on Wednesday, April 12, after the school administration received a bomb threat via an email. A bomb disposal squad was deployed to the scene. Police officials have confirmed that the email was sent around 10:50 am, following which school authorities informed the police. Parents of the students were urged to pick up their children.

Indian School in Sadiq Nagar receives bomb threat via email, students evacuated

#BREAKING | The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email, the school has been vacated by Delhi Police. Search operations underway#IndianSchool #SadiqNagar #DelhiPolicehttps://t.co/MDhtHZYf76 pic.twitter.com/jWD17WNjw8 April 12, 2023

"On account of some unexpected security reasons, we are having to close school early. Kindly arrange to pick up your ward as per details. School will resume as usual tomorrow," the school administration said in a message to parents just after the threatening email came to light.

After two rounds of search operations in the school premises, the DCP South Chandan Choudhary said that it was a hoax threat e-mail and the cops are trying to find out where the mail came from.

Chandan Choudhary, DCP South said, "Two rounds of search operation already completed, third round is underway. SWAT team is also at the spot. We are trying to ascertain where this mail came from. Most probably it was a hoax call. Last November, a similar threat e-mail was traced to a Germany-based server."