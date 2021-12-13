Last Updated:

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor In Varanasi Is A Sight To Behold

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor initiative in Varanasi aims to improve pilgrims' experience of the temple town. Read more.

Written By
Srishti Goel
Kashi Vishwanath Temple
PTI

In Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor project connects the historic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Ganga ghats.

Devotees
The project's goal is to make it easier for pilgrims and devotees to travel to and fro the ghats and the temple. Previously, people had to cross congested streets to get to the temple. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The first phase of the project, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, is estimated to cost 339 crores.

first phase
The first phase consists of 23 structures and covers an area of approximately 5 lakh square feet.

PM Modi
The project, the foundation stone of which was set in 2019, will cost approximately 800 crore in total. To carry out the major idea, over 300 properties have been purchased.

PMO
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants, and homeowners were rehabilitated.

PMO statement
During the project's construction, more than 40 ancient temples were discovered. According to the PMO statement, they were restored while ensuring that no changes were made to the original structure.

