The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor In Varanasi Is A Sight To Behold

Quick links:
In Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor project connects the historic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Ganga ghats.
The project's goal is to make it easier for pilgrims and devotees to travel to and fro the ghats and the temple. Previously, people had to cross congested streets to get to the temple.
The first phase of the project, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, is estimated to cost 339 crores.
The first phase consists of 23 structures and covers an area of approximately 5 lakh square feet.
The project, the foundation stone of which was set in 2019, will cost approximately 800 crore in total. To carry out the major idea, over 300 properties have been purchased.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants, and homeowners were rehabilitated.