'The Kashmir Files' incomplete, showing it may end brotherhood: Swami Prasad Maurya

Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has termed the film, "The Kashmir Files", incomplete and said showing such a movie will end communal harmony and brotherhood.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Maurya said, "The Kashmir Files only depicts the persecution of the Kashmiri Pandits, whereas in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Kashmiri Muslims, Pandits and Sardars were equally ravaged and harassed. Show full scenes. Showing an incomplete film will end communal harmony and brotherhood." He blamed previous governments, including that of BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, for the destruction of Kashmiri Pandits, Muslims and Sikhs.

"Since 1990 in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, there has been continuous torture of Kashmiri Muslims, Pandits and Sardars by Pakistanis. For this, all previous central governments, including three-time PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, are responsible," he said.

Maurya was a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government but had resigned from the post before the state Assembly polls and joined the Samajwadi Party.

Vivek Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files" depicts the exodus of the Pandits from the Valley in 1990s. PTI ABN RDK RDK

