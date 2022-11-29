The Kashmir Files Issue Turns Political; Sanjay Raut Terms The Movie A 'propaganda Tool'

Amid fresh controversy over The Kashmir Files after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called the film 'vulgar' at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Uddhav Thackeray's aide Sanjay Raut took a swipe at the movie and backed Lapid's comment on the film. Sanjay Raut called film a 'propaganda tool' and said that killings in Kashmir increased after the launch of the movie.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said, "The Kashmir Files film is a propaganda tool. Killings in Kashmir increased after this movie. Kashmiri Pandits are being brutally killed. Security forces were also killed. Where were the makers of the film when all this was happening."

Moreover, Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar also waded into The Kashmiri Files row and backed Lapid's and Uddhav aide's insult to Kashmiri Pandits.

Amit Malviya reacts to ongoing controversy

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also took to his official Twitter handle to share the response of Israel's Ambassador on the criticism of the Kashmiri Files.

Amit Malviya said, "Israel’s Ambassador responds to compatriot filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s criticism of Kashmir Files. For the longest time, people even denied the Holocaust and called Schindler’s List a propaganda, just like some are doing to Kashmir Files. The truth eventually triumphs, no matter what."

Israel’s ambassador to India Naor Gilon issued an open letter over the matter. Naor Gillon, in a series of tweets, said, "An open letter to Nadav Lapid following his criticism of The Kashmir Files. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I’ll give you the bottom line first. You should be ashamed."

Indian Filmmaker condemns the 'act of abuse toward victims of terrorism'

Indian Filmmaker Ashok Pandit called the incident shameful. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I take strong objection to the language used by Nadav Lapid for The Kashmir Files."

"Depicting the genocide of 3 lakh Kashmiri Hindus cannot be called vulgar. I as a filmmaker and a Kashmiri Pandit condemn this shameless act of abuse toward victims of terrorism," he added.

Speaking to reporters, Ashok Pandit said, "Calling The Kashmir Files a propaganda a vulgar film is actually supporting terrorism in this country. He has mocked the exodus, and genocide of 3 lakh Kashmiri Pandits. His irresponsible statement has hurt the sentiments of the entire community. There was a purpose behind condemning the film and talking in illicit language about this film. Therefore, I appeal to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to take proper action against the Jury head of IFFI 2022 for calling d depiction of our tragedy vulgar. He has added salt to our wounds and hence should be made to tender an apology."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh also condemned the insulting remarks of Nadav Lapid. He said, "I condemn the remarks made by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid. He made fun of the killings that happened here. Such people support the 'tukde-tukde' gang. It's not acceptable. Jews were kept as guests in India. These types of people should be boycotted."

Notably, Nadav had delivered a speech at the closing ceremony of the 53rd IFFI that stunned many as he declared that he was “disturbed and shocked” to see the National Film Award-winning movie The Kashmir Files at the prestigious film festival organized by the Government of India in Goa. He went on to describe the film as "propaganda" or a hoax without elaborating on why he thought so or highlighting any factual basis for his claims.