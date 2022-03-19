'The Kashmir Files': Lawyer Appeals To President Kovind To Re-open Cases On 1990 Genocide

As the debate over the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, as portrayed in the recently released film, The Kashmir Files continue, an advocate has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking to reopen all cases related to the "massacre" of Kashmiris.

Vineet Jindal, advocate, and social activist, in his letter to the President, sought reopening, investigation of cases, and constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe killings in the Kashmir valley between 1989-1990.

Jindal urged President Kovind that the SIT should "thoroughly investigate the cases reported till now and provide a platform to the victims with the objective of ensuring justice."

The advocate contested that "if matters pertaining to anti-Sikh riots, which took place 33 years ago, can be reopened and reinvestigated then even the cases of the Kashmiri pandits, which happened 27 years ago, can also be reopened and reinvestigated."

Jindal pointed out that the victims of the incidents were in a state of "physical, emotional and mental trauma and struggling for their livelihood for past many years and they were not in a state to get their complaints registered, statements recorded and therefore are devoid of an opportunity to justice."

Pressing for justice for the victims, Jindal argued: "As already said the onus of the justice largely lies with the police officials and administrative authorities, who have quite been ignorant of the massacre and the losses. Such Kashmiri pundits should be given a chance to look forward to the government and the authorities concerned".

More on 'The Kashmir Files'

The appeal to President Kovind comes amid growing buzz around the Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files. The film is a heartwrenching story of the Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victim of the 1990 genocide, which is remembered as one of the most tragic events of Indian history. The film has become a trending topic of discussion in recent days with many expressing their views on the events portrayed in it.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.