'The Kashmir Files': MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Assures Support In Building Genocide Museum

Amidst receiving critical acclaim and praise for his film The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri suggested the establishment of a museum and an art centre in the state of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. To his request Chief Minister, Shivraj Chouhan agreed to provide all the necessary assistance. Vivek Agnihotri, while in his meeting with MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requested the CM to let them build a Genocide Museum in the state.

On Friday, the director of "The Kashmir Files" took to Twitter to announce his meeting with Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister. He said in his tweet that his foundation was working to build a genocide museum. In his meeting with CM Shivraj Chouhan, Agnihoitri talked about the museum and requested that he let them build it. "(CM) He instantly granted land and logistical support," Agnihotri tweeted. He informed through his tweet that the project would be completely funded by his foundation and by the contributions of people. The movie has already been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

Our @i_ambuddha Foundation & @kp_global were working to build a Genocide Museum. Today, when I requested @ChouhanShivraj ji about it, he instantly granted land & logistical support. This will be fully funded by us & the people. It will be a symbol of Humanity. pic.twitter.com/87EQJfoBCR — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 25, 2022

After meeting Vivek Agnihotri, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was speaking with reporters on Friday. While interacting with them, CM Chouhan said that because of the movie "The Kashmir Files" the world has known the pain of Kashmiri pandit families displaced from Kashmir. He also mentioned his 2008 trip to Kashmir where he participated in a conference organised by the Kashmiri Pandits. Recalling what he heard about their condition in the conference, he called the injustice the "height of inhumanity".

CM Chouhan while speaking with reporters said Vivek Agnihotri has suggested building the "Genocide Museum". He asked Vivek Agnihotri in front of the reporters to plan the museum project and his government in Madhya Pradesh will provide space and necessary assistance for this.

कश्मीर से विस्थापित पंडित परिवारों के दर्द को दुनिया ने जाना है। इस संबंध में श्री विवेक अग्निहोत्री जी ने मध्यप्रदेश में संग्रहालय और कला केंद्र की स्थापना का सुझाव दिया है। हमारी सरकार इसके लिए स्थान और आवश्यक सहायता उपलब्ध कराएगी। pic.twitter.com/xPe5wocWbu — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 25, 2022

'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is reaching new heights. The film tells the painful and heartwrenching stories of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homes and live like refugees in their own country. Director Vivek Agnihotri made the film with the aim to shed light on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency.

Supporting and breathing life into his vision were national award-winning actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and more, who skillfully depicted the horrors, pain and sufferings of their characters. Based on the real events of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, the film recounts the incidents based on the video interviews of the first generation victims.