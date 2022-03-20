'The Kashmir Files' Row: Debater Pinul Kaul Reveals His Kin's Horrific Fate In Kashmir

Since the release of the film, The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, which shows the nerve-wracking story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in 1990, people are coming out and talking about the incident.

On The Debate with Arnab Goswami on Republic TV, public debater Pinul Kaul shared the story of his in-laws. Pinul stated that his in-laws went through mayhem in the year 1990.

He started by saying, "You must have heard about a family called Ganjoo family, it was a big family, a joint family residing in Srinagar city. The head of the family was a lady and her son who happens to be my father in law. One afternoon on 17th June, at 4'o clock, a group of militants, terrorists came to their house, they broke open the house."

"The whole family was staying on the first floor and when they heard the sound of breaking of the door, one by one they came down and the terrorists shot indiscriminately on them, whosoever came down they were shot. They shot six family members right on the stairs and all of those six people were lying in a pool of blood. They wanted to go upstairs and kill all the family but they could not because the dead bodies blocked their way."

He further said that his father in law, the sister of the father in law, his wife's elder brother and elder sister were all shot by the terrorist and all the bodies were lying in the pool of blood. He also claimed that the terrorists, after shooting them and not being able to go upstairs, left the place and nobody from the neighbourhood came to the victims' rescue.

He also said that out of six, four died on the spot and only two survived - his wife's sister and his wife's cousin. He claimed that his wife, since then, has been suffering from neuro problems and goes into depression every now and then.

People want the raw truth: Vivek Agnihotri

The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty among others. The director of the film, Vivek Agnihotri, has claimed that he has not written the film and that it is based on facts. In an interview with Republic TV, he stated that people want the raw truth and don't want a sugar-coated truth.

