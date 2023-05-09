The Kerala Story Ban: BJP Slams Mamata Govt, Shares Video Of Brutality In Theatre

Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government as he shared a video from the state where a man is being assaulted by the police for wanting to see the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'.

This comes after the state government on Monday imposed a ban on the film. He came down heavily on the ruling TMC government and wrote, "This was much needed. Mamata Banerjee is trampling on civil liberties and freedom of speech with impunity in West Bengal. People are getting assaulted for wanting to watch a movie. Filmmakers are being threatened and ascribed motives to. We need to move urgently to restore some semblance of rule of law in Bengal…"

The West Bengal government said that the ban has been imposed "to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state."

While speaking to PTI, a West Bengal government official said, "To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story'. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban."

Criticism from political leaders

The move by the state government attracted a lot of backlash from various political forces.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the opposition parties and said those who are opposing The Kerala Story are supporters of the proscribed PFI and terror outfit ISIS.

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for announcing a ban on the movie 'The Kerala Story' saying that this is the hypocrisy of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a party 'which has become the epicenter of radical Islam'.

The BJP president hit out at Mamata Banerjee while talking to Republic TV. "This is the height of hypocrisy of our opposition party. The TMC has become the epicenter of radical Islam and that is why they are settling down the Rohingyas, they are banning the film 'The Kerala Story'.''

Meanwhile, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have announced that the recently released The Kerala Story will be tax-free in the state.