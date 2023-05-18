The Kerala Story Ban In Bengal Lifted By SC: Here's How BJP And TMC Reacted

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the screening of the film The Kerala Story and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of moviegoers after theatre owners decided to stop screening the film due to security concerns. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also directed the producer to put a disclaimer in the movie by 5 pm on May 20 on the claim that 32,000 Hindu and Christian women were converted to Islam. According to the apex court, the disclaimer should say that there is no authenticated data to back up the suggestion on figure of conversion and the film represents the fictionalised version.

Here's how political parties reacted to the Supreme Court stay on ban

BJP on Supreme Court lifting ban

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the Supreme Court decision. Taking to Twitter, the Leader Of Opposition of the West Bengal Assembly said,"Mamata Banerjee your job is policing and not moral policing. Focus on the one for which you are responsible but failing regularly and let the people of West Bengal decide what they want to embrace and what they want to reject. The great people of West Bengal are extremely tolerant, don't try to label them differently. I welcome the interim order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court."

Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya also reacted to the judgment by Supreme Court and slammed Mamata Banerjee saying that it was unfortunate that she stood with radical elements and not the daughters of India.

He wrote, "It is unfortunate that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee chose to stand with radical elements and not with our daughters, many of who had been brainwashed, and used as cannon fodder for radical organisations like ISIS, among others, when she banned The Kerala Story.

Malviya added, "Supreme Court’s decision to reverse the ban is welcome. It is now incumbent on Mamata Banerjee, as the Home Minister of Bengal, to ensure that the movie is screened without any disruption. Her constant dogwhistles, like this one, is steeped in appeasement politics, and on several occasions, have undermined free speech and expression in Bengal."

TMC on Supreme Court lifting ban

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta defended the state government's decision and said that it was to prevent any civil unrest in the state.

He said, "We accept the judgment. However, our submission was that we did not want the repeat of the Okhla incident in Bengal. Our intelligence report was that it can cause civil unrest or communal unrest in the state so we decided to ban it, but now Supreme Court has made the judgment, we will take it and we'll make sure there is no untoward activity or state of West Bengal."

(With inputs from PTI)