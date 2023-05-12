'The Kerala Story' Ban: Why Should You Not Allow Its Run? Asks SC; Notice Issued To WB, TN

The Supreme Court on Friday, May 12 issued a notice to the West Bengal government, which is led by Mamata Banerjee, on the plea of the producers of 'The Kerala Story' challenging the ban on the screening of the film in the state. The apex court also issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a de-facto ban on the movie.

Senior advocate and King's Counsel Harish Salve, appearing for producers of the movie, said that there is a de-facto ban in Tamil Nadu as theatres screening the movie are being threatened and they have dropped the screenings. "For West Bengal, we are seeking quashing of the ban order," he said.

"5th of May this movie is released. The (West Bengal) CM says this portrays a particular committee in a bad light and would lead to violence. Then the ban order is passed. So many of these orders are set aside by your lordships," senior advocate Salve said.

Senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, said that the petitioners should have gone to the High Court. He added, "There may be a situation of law and order problem and peace among different communities may be breached."

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha questioned the West Bengal government saying that the movie is being screened in the rest of the country without any problem and there appears to be no reason for the ban.

There was opposition to the Chief Justice issuing a notice in the case as Dr Singhvi, West Bengal's counsel, continued making his submissions. Finally, the Chief Justice told him that the court is not granting a stay without hearing him.

"Mr Singhvi we are not granting any stay without hearing you, just issuing notice," the bench said.

'Movie being exhibited all over India, why should you not allow it to run?': SC asks Bengal & Tamil Nadu govts

"The movie is being exhibited all over the country, why should the West Bengal govt ban the movie, why should you not allow it to run? The film is running in different parts of the country with similar demographic profiles. This has nothing to do with the cinematic value of the movie, it may be good or bad," the bench told senior advocate Singhvi.

Advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, informed the court that 'The Kerala Story' has not been banned in the state. "The state is just pre-empting that the movie may cause a law and order situation.

The top court asked the MK Stalin government to specify measures taken to provide adequate security to theatres screening 'The Kerala Story.

"The state government cannot say that it will look the other way when theatres are attacked and chairs are being burnt," the bench said.

The court issued notice and asked West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to file a response by May 17. "We will take up the matter on May 18," the bench said.