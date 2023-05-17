'The Kerala Story' Filmmakers Contribute Rs 51 Lakh To Victims Of Radicalisation

As The Kerala Story real-life victims speak out, filmmaker Vipul Shah on Wednesday announced the donation of Rs 51 lakh to “Aarsha Vidya Samajam”, the ashram that is working towards the betterment and protection of the women who were radicalised and were forced to convert. He also stated that the film was made with an intention to 'protect the daughters of the country'.

Addressing the event in Mumbai, Vipul Shah said, “The motive behind making this movie is to launch an initiative ‘Protect The Daughters’. It is, therefore, Sunshine pictures and the entire team of The Kerala Story would like to contribute a donation of Rs 51 lakhs to the Ashram that is working towards the betterment of women who were radicalised.”

“This is just a beginning and we will continue to contribute to them. We as a society should contribute to bring these radicalised youth back and protect them,” he added.

Victims of radicalisation speak up

After The Kerala Story was accused of not being based on true events and received criticism from several sections of the society, the victims of the radicalisation were brought on stage by the filmmakers of the movie that highlighted the story of three women who were radicalised and became the victims of forced conversions.

Countering the claims made against The Kerala Story, 26 real-life victims of radicalisation came to the forefront on Wednesday and revealed the chilling reality. In response to the controversy that spiralled around the numbers of the victims claimed in the movie, one of the victims while responding to the media said, “Let's not go by numbers if you actually want to know the numbers then it's much higher.”

Notably, The Kerala Story that claims to be based on true incidents hit the theatres on May 5 amid a huge uproar regarding the claims made in the movie. While some sections of the society are appreciating the movie for revealing the truth and enlightening the youth of the country, some termed the movie a ‘propaganda’. The movie is also facing a ban in the state of West Bengal from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.