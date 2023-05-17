Victims Of Radicalisation Who Inspired The Kerala Story Speak Up | WATCH

The Kerala Story filmmakers brought on stage 'real-life victims' of conversion and radicalisation in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 17. The film, which has been at a centre of controversy since the release of its trailer, and is facing a ban in at least one state, is about how women in Kerala were converted and then radicalised. After claims from detractors that the story was convoluted, Sudipto Sen (director) and Vipul Shah (producer) brought people who they claimed had been targeted to the limelight.