The Kerala Story Not Against Any Religion, Say Makers As Victims Speak Up

The makers of the film The Kerala Story interacted with the media on Wednesday as they brought the real-life victims of radicalisation to the stage in Mumbai. The filmmakers, director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, maintained that the film is not against any community or religion and is strictly focusing on the sufferings of the three girls who were forcefully converted and radicalised.

Sudipto speaks on iconography of the film

Sudipto Sen spoke about the iconography of the film and said, "This story is not particularly for any religion, this story is about three girls who represent the sufferings of thousands of girls. Speaking about the iconography and the characterisation, we were not here for a balanced act, we wanted to tell the story the way it happened. Everything is correct, this sinister plan of terrorism is being hatched against the world."

He added, "In other countries, they have separated the terror network when it comes to their state. The opposition and the party in power are together and terrorism remains on one side. Unfortunately in my country, it is said that terrorism has no religion but when we started talking about terrorism in Kerala, immediately people began speaking about religion. Terrorists misuse religion. We have been getting messages from people appreciating the film. So the iconography is being deliberately used to show that the radicalisation in Kerala has reached a dangerous level. We have done service to our nation and the victims."

'It was our duty to make this film', says Vipul Shah

When asked what was their motivation to make this film, the makers said that it was their duty to produce this film.

Vipul Shah said, "I thought it was my duty to produce this film and I was compelled. I knew it would be difficult and we might be labeled as a propaganda film. But that did not deter us from doing something so right. Right now our priority should be these girls, their lives, and why we are not looking at what they are going through. I am proud of us and these girls, we have done this even with these difficulties. With all our intensity, integrity, and truth we have made this film."

He added, "Let us applaud the film which has been made against terrorism and not confine it to any religion. We are not against any religion, community, or anyone. This film is about those three girls whose lives were destroyed."