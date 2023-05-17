'The Kerala Story' Row: 26 Survivors Of Radicalisation Take Stage; Reveal Chilling Reality

'Real-life survivors' of forceful conversion and radicalisation on Wednesday joined the cast and makers of 'The Kerala Story'. The survivors shared their ordeal and exposed radicalising strategy that was used on them. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, the movie depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

Speaking at the event, a survivor said, "From 1999, we have been successful in bringing back 7,000 women. But that does not mean the number is only 7,000. Of the 7,000 women who came back, 26 of us are dedicated to this mission, fighting against conversion and bringing back people. The number is very large and it very prominently happening. It is not just happening to girls but boys also. In the past one year, we have at least four cases of radicalisation of young boys aged 15-17. Let's go by numbers. If we go by numbers, it is going to be much higher than 32,000."

Survivor shares radicalising strategy

Another survivor shared the radicalising strategy that was used on her. "First they ask you questions. They will put you in confusion. In that confused state, they start criticising our religion and gods...They said that there was one particular god and non to be worshipped other than that else it is sin or hellfire," she said.

She also stated that she was radicalised by watching Zakir Naik's videos on YouTube.

Producer Vipul Shah said that the movie is about three women but presents the story of thousands of women. "There were a lot of talks when we mentioned about 32,000 victims. There are 26 victims here and one of them said that their institution has 7,000 such victims. Our film tells the story of three women. The story of three women is presenting the story of thousands of women. There were attempts to malign the film. The fight of these women should not be weakened and there should be no justice with them," he said.

He added, "This is the time we need to talk about what's really happening with these girls, they should be our priority. Today we are very happy that the nation is talking about this subject."

'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen said that two Keralas exist inside Kerala. "One which is like a picture, postcard, backwaters, beautiful landscape, Kalaripayattu, dance, martial arts. The other Kerala - the northern part of Kerala - Malappuram, Kasaragod, Kozhikode which connects to south Karnataka including Mangaluru, is a terror-network hub," he said.