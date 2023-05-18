The Kerala Story Will Be Screened In UK Despite Political Pressure To Ban Film: Vipul Shah

As the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) approved the screening of The Kerala Story, the controversial movie that was abruptly pulled from theatres in the United Kingdom before its planned premiere on May 12, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah broke silence on Wednesday and addressed the media, saying the audience’s support is the answer to the alleged propaganda to discredit the movie.

While talking to the media, he said, "Britain's censor certification agency had to give the certificate yesterday. There was a lot of public pressure there. Some political elements were trying to stop the film illegally...Whatever was happening was political. The British censor board had to give in before the public pressure."

No point in 32,000 vs. 3 conversions: Producer Vipul Shah

Speaking on the veracity of the statistics, he added, "We have met thousands of girls ourselves, so there is no point in 32,000 vs. 3 conversions. We have based our film around three girls; that is why the number 3 is being said, and it has nothing to do with what is happening in Kerala. Through these 3 girls, we have brought you the stories of thousands of girls. And we were disappointed when some media people supported them and tried to discredit our film. So many girls' lives are ruined, but instead of supporting them, they tried to defame the film and prove it wrong. They said 7,000, and very soon we will come up with more statistics and expose everything, including 32,000 girls. We want to request that you please help these girls get justice."

Shah further hailed the audience's support for The Kerala Story and said that the audience’s likeness for the movie is the answer to the alleged 'propaganda' tag that has been thrust upon the movie by a certain section of people. Vipul spoke at length at the press conference of The Kerala Story in Mumbai, which was attended by the director Sudipto Sen and the lead cast of the movie, Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani.

Shah said, "The way the journey started and the point it reached, it's a long one. But the journey is still not over. The audience watched the movie, and I feel they have given answers to all those tags labelled against the movie. Our commitment didn't end with the making of the movie. We are also committed to the girls, who were trapped in this vicious net."

