Khadi & Village Industries Commission Exceeds Turnover Of Rs 1 Lakh Crore For First Time

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has exceeded a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore in 2021-22, for the very first time. This comes as a result of major growth in sales of its products. This commission comes under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The latest turnover makes KVIC the only company in India to have recorded a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore, as per a statement by the MSME. In the year 2020-2021, the turnover of KVIC went up by 20.54 per cent from Rs 84,675 crore to Rs 95,742 crore.

The industry managed to boom despite a lockdown-like situation from April to June 2021, during the second wave of COVID-19. As per reports, compared to 2014-15, the production registered a growth of 172 per cent, with a positive sales graph that hiked by more than 248 per cent. With the increase in growth in the past eight years, over 1.75 crore jobs were created, said reports. It also stated that in the past eight years, the production in the Khadi sector between 2021 to 2022 went up by 191 per cent, while the sales increased by 332 per cent.

Boom in Khadi industry

Khadi products and clothes are not just famous in India, it has now also gained popularity around the world. As per reports, Khadi is now sold in nearly 20 countries like the United States, United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, Australia, Canada, Russia, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, New Zealand, and other European and West Asian countries.

Overall, there are 15,431 sales outlets, out of which 7,050 are owned by the commission. These are spread all over India. The products are also sold internationally through exhibitions arranged by the commission.