'The Land Belongs To Us': Gilgit Baltistan Locals Hold Massive Protests Against Pak Forces

After "Azadi" slogans surged in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), now the Pak troops are facing massive protests and insults from the locals. A video has surfaced from PoK's Gilgit Baltistan where locals can be seen staging a protest against the Pakistani forces saying that they won’t allow Pak's Frontier Corps or Pak Rangers to occupy their land.

The video clearly shows how the Pakistani security forces were trying to occupy locals' lands in the area to install camps. However, the locals took out to the streets of Gilgit Baltistan and protested against the Pak forces. In the video, the protesting locals can be heard saying, "The land belongs to us, but the Pakistan forces are coming to take it away from us." The locals also insulted the Pak troops saying, "This land does not belong to your father."

#BREAKING | Another video has surfaced from Gilgit Baltistan where Pak forces are facing protest from locals.

The protestors stopped the Pak security personnel and their vehicles and also did the barricading, saying that they won't be allowing the Pakistani security forces to use their land.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has been forcing troops from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces into PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan to establish their camps there. Its been Pakistan's modus operandi to first establish army camps in the minerals riched region of Gilgit Baltistan and then exploit the region without giving due credit or jobs to the locals.

'Azadi' slogans in PoK

After Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif insulted PoK top leader Tanveer Ilyas, "Azadi" slogans surged in the region. In view of the disrespect shown towards Tanveer Ilyas, a series of anti-Islamabad protests started in many areas of PoK with protesters demanding Azadi from the years-long dictatorial rule of Pakistan. The protesters are also expressing their anger over the Pakistani government's disregard for them and their leaders since 1947 when the tribal raiders illegally occupied PoK.

The protestors chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and revolted against Sharif's visit by torching the tires, setting vehicles ablaze and blocking the roads.