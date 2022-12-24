The Last Salute: Wreath-laying Ceremony For 16 Soldiers Who Died In North Sikkim Held

The wreath laying ceremony for 16 Army personnel who died in an accident North Sikkim's Zema was held on Saturday in West Bengal's Bagdogra. "The 16 brave hearts of the Indian Army lost their lives when the Army truck they were travelling in skidded down a steep slope at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday morning", an Army statement read.

The truck was travelling from Chatten to Thangu and was part of a three-vehicle convoy. While taking a turn, the truck skidded down a steep slope, claiming the lives of 16 bravehearts, including three junior comissioned officers. After the incident, a rescue operation went underway in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated.

Remembering the warriors

The deceased soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Chandan Kumar Mishra and Naib Subedar Omkar Singh of 285 Medical regiment, L/Havildar Gopinath Makur, Sepoy Sukha Ram, Havildar Charan Singh and Naik Ravinder Singh Thapa of 26 Mechanised Infantry.

Naik Vaisakh S and Naik Pramod Singh were among the deceased from the 221 Field Regiment.

Four soldiers from 25 Grenadiers who died in the accident are L/Naik Bhupendra Singh, Naik Shyam Singh Yadav, Naik Lokesh Kumar and Grenadier Vikas Kumar.

Subedar Guman Singh and L/Havilder Arvind Singh from 8 Rajasthan Rifles, L/Naik Sombir Singh of 113 Engineer Regiment and L/Naik Manoj Kumar of 1871 Field Regiment were among the soldiers who died in the tragic incident.

