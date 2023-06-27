The Mamata Chopper 'emergency Landing' Which Never Happened

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's chopper had to make a precautionary landing at Sevoke Airbase, Siliguri in the northern part of the state because of the poor visibility on Tuesday, the Indian Army said in a statement. The incident occurred when Bengal CM was returning to Kolkata after a two-day trip to northern districts of the state to campaign for the July 8 panchayat elections.

Sources have now claimed that the intimation of the precautionary landing came minutes before the landing by the pilot and that the visibility was poor. The landing was done around 1:35 pm and medical protocol including ambulance and doctors were on standby, the source stated.

Commanding Officer Col. rank received the Chief Minister and neither CM nor her staff raised any concern about any injury.

The West Bengal CM was present at the Sevoke Road Air Base from 01:35 PM to 02:23 PM, as per sources.

The Indian Army after the incident released a statement clarifying the details of the incident.

In a press release, the army stated, “CM West Bengal Ms Mamta Banerjee along with three other passengers on board, made a precautionary landing at Sevoke Road Army Aviation Base at 1:35 PM due to bad weather. The Chief Minister was travelling from Kranti Helipad, Jalpaiguri to Bagdogra Airport for taking a flight to Kolkata.,”

“The CM was escorted to the waiting area. The CM interacted with the army personnel and was served refreshments and tea. She waited there till the time the city administration made arrangements for her further move by road. At 2.23 PM, the CM left for Bagdogra Airport by road.” the statement added.

According to officials, the TMC supremo was brought to the state-run SSKM Hospital shortly after arriving in the capital where she had an MRI scan.

"The injuries do not appear to be serious. We are waiting for the MRI report," a doctor told PTI.

Meanwhile, SSKM Director Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay in a statement said, "...CM is being examined at SSKM for the medical management of her condition. Senior doctors are attending the CM and investigations, including MRI, have been done. This revealed ligament injury in the left knee joint with marks of ligament injury in the left hip joint. Respective treatment of the injuries has already started. She was advised to get admitted but she said that she will continue treatment at home,”

After a two-day journey to the state's northern districts to campaign for the July 8 panchayat elections, Banerjee was heading back to Kolkata.

According to sources, Governor CV Ananda Bose called Banerjee and took stock of her health.

