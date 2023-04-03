The Medicine Not 12% But 6.73% Is Cheaper Than What Is Being Quoted: Health Minister

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, took a swipe at the Centre over a reported hike in prices of some essential medicines. The Congress president said, "Medicines will be 12% more expensive. Drugs Pricing Control Order (DPCO) was constituted in 2013 to control the price of drugs during the UPA government."

His attack came over media reports stating that 384 essential drugs and more than 1,000 formulations saw a hike of over 11 percent effective April 1.

Kharge said, "In essential medicines, Wholesale Price Index (WPI) in 2016 was in minus then medicine rates were in minus. In WPI was 5%, so the rate increased by 5%."

The hikes in medicine prices are based on WPI. The revision in the rate of medicine has been fixed at 12.12% WPI and companies will be able to collect Goods and Services Tax (GST) on it only when they have paid it.

Responding to Congress President's remark, Health Ministry said, "National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) fixes the price of essential medicines every year, in September, the Ministry regulated that we have to control the rise of essential medicine."

The Health Ministry said that DPCO has provisions that the price of essential medicines will increase or decrease based on WPI as it is based on raw material price.

2014: 60% 2021: 0.5% 2022: 10% 2023: 12%

The Health Ministry said, "After 5 years, a new essential medicine-based index of 817 medicine was fixed in September 2022. In order to fix the price of these 817 drugs, the average price of the drugs made by the companies which have more than 1% market share has been taken."

The Health Ministry further said that the price of 651 drugs has been fixed as of today. "The price was supposed to increase by 12% based on WPI but after averaging by the new price cap, it has decreased by 16% starting April 1. So in total, essential drugs have become cheaper by 6.73%."

The Health Ministry said, "For instance, Paracetamol was priced at Re 1. The price would have been increased to 1.12. But due to the new NLEM, it has become an approx 89 paise. Amphotericin is cheaper by 33%."