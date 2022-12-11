Last Updated:

The Mopa Airport In Pics: This Is The ₹2870 Cr Airport PM Modi Is Set To Inaugurate Today

The foundation stone of the airport was laid by the Prime Minister in November 2016. It has been developed at a cost of around ₹2,870 crore

Developed at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crore, the airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure

Mopa airport has adopted technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, 5G compatible IT infrastructure

The airport includes a runway capable of handling the world's largest aircraft, 14 parking bays along with night parking facility for aircraft

The airport will provide visitors a feel and experience of Goa. The airport has extensively used Azulejos tiles, which are native to Goa

Initially, phase I of the Airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA.

It has the potential of serving as a key logistics hub, directly connecting many domestic and international destinations.

The food court also recreates the charm of a typical Goan cafe.

It will also have a designated area for a curated flea market where local artisans and craftsmen will be encouraged to display and market their wares.

The airport is expected to boost the socio-economic development of the state and serve the needs of the tourism industry.

