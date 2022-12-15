'The Pack Is Complete': The Last Of The 36 IAF Rafale Aircraft Lands In India

On Thursday, December 15, the Indian Air Force informed that the last of the 36 IAF Rafale aircraft landed in India after quick en-route mid-air refueling in the United Arab Emirates Air Force tanker aircraft, after taking off from France.

#BREAKING | The last of the 36 IAF Rafale aircraft landed in India after a quick en-route mid-air refueling from a UAE Air Force tanker aircraft.

"FEET DRY! 'The Pack is Complete' The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick enroute sip from a UAE Air Force tanker. Shukran jazeelan," a tweet on the IAF's Twitter account read.

Shukran jazeelan.

Notably, India and France signed the Inter-government agreement in 2016, under which Paris agreed to provide 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around 60,000 crore rupees to India. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived on July 29 in 2021. According to sources, 18 jets will be deployed at Ambala air base situated north of the urban Ambala Cantt area in Haryana and the remaining will be deployed at Hasimara Air Force Station in North Bengal.

Manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, the Rafale jets are India’s first major acquisition of fighter planes after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia. Notably, the Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA’s Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile, Scalp cruise missile, and MICA weapons system are the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.