In a bid to counter the claims of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP's working president JP Nadda took out a massive rally in support of the law. Nadda was joined by other senior BJP leaders including party's Secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya. Kailash Vijayvargiya later said that the people of Bengal have shown that they support PM Modi.