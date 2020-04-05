'The Real Challenge Begins After Lockdown Is Lifted': Meghalaya CM On Fighting Coronavirus

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday spoke to Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy as the nation fights Coronavirus pandemic. He said that even if the lockdown ends on April 14, the upcoming few months will be really challenging for Meghalaya and the country. The CM said that the spreading of the virus needs to be contained and everyone has to be "more alert".

Speaking about crisis management in his state, he said, "The virus has spread to other parts of the northeast which it had not about a week back. So the situation is much more complicated now, and we need to be more alert. We are making sure that we keep the morale of health workers and administration high and keep them motivated. I would also like to appreciate health workers and all other people who are working overtime, including the media persons."

He said that there are two challenges in front of the state government — first, logistics of essential commodities have to be given to the people and the second is medical preparedness. "Both the challenges are critical for us as one affects the other," Sangma added.

#LIVE | What is important is to ensure that we take that additional step forward by going into aggressive testing mode; I think the government of India and state governments are going for that: Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya CM https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/otirHPYypA — Republic (@republic) April 5, 2020

Speaking about the situation if the lockdown ends on April 14, Conrad Sangma said, "We will continue with our efforts and even after April 14. Even if lockdown norms are relaxed, the restrictions cannot be removed. Thus, I think we will face more challenges once the lockdown is removed. The next three-four months will pose as a real challenge for us."

Conrad Sangma on fake news during crisis

"One of the toughest challenges we face at this time is controlling the spread of random news or fake news. I have become a virtual call centre right now. My email is flooded, I am getting constant calls and I am spending my time clarifying to people that the news they read is not correct. It makes life more difficult when challenges are already there. I would like to urge the people of the state and country to be responsible as this is a battle for each one of us and everyone is a part of it," said the Meghalaya CM.

