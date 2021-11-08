The Real Rafale Scam: Exposé Author Yann Philipin Speaks To Arnab On UPA, NDA & Middlemen

Yann Philippin, Mediapart journalist and author of what may just be the real Rafale scam, on Republic's Debate at 9 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Monday revealed incriminating details about a note - dated September 2012 - over which an almighty controversy has broken out. In the note, as per Yann Philippin, aerospace and defence middleman Sushen Gupta talks about 'people in power' asking for money.

The statement of Yann Philippin comes after the report of Mediapart brought in new twists and turns in the years-long controversy surrounding the procurement of the Rafale multi-role fighter by India. As per the report, Sushen Gupta allegedly received commissions to the tune of 7.5 million euros for the deal between India and France for the multi-role Rafale fighter jet. The commissions, the Mediapart journalist alleged, were made by the aircraft's manufacturer Dassault.

"His note is a document that has been obtained by the Enforcement Directorate-the Indian agency in charge of fighting money laundering. The note is in bullet points that comprise the message Sushen Gupta wanted to deliver. On the same note, there is a ticket of Sushen Gupta from Paris to New Delhi, which suggests that he had meetings with the Dassault people," said Yann Philippin.

'Sushen Gupta was active during the regime of UPA as well as NDA'

Yann Philippin said, "All that we know is Sushen Gupta is a reputed aerospace and defense intermediary, who allegedly has a lot of contacts both within the Indian political world and Indian army."

He added that they have proof of payment being made to Sushen Gupta between 2007 and 2012 under the UPA regime, and so does the CBI. Moving on to the NDA regime, the Mediapart journalist claimed that they have much more precise indication of what Sushen Gupta did in the second phase of the deal under the regime of NDA, because he was still the middleman between Dassault and India. Talking about the time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to enter into a government-to-government agreement that triggered a new negotiation, he claimed that Sushen Gupta was very active.

The author of #TheRealRafaleScam also claimed, "Sushen Gupta in 2015 also took confidential documents from Ministry of Defense regarding the position of the Indian negotiators."

CBI's role questionable'

Yann Philippin once again questioned the role of CBI. "The CBI had these two elements- the complaints as well as the documents from Mauritius that showed Sushen Gupta received kickbacks through his company Interstellar Technologies from French aircraft manufacturer Dassault through allegedly fake invoices, and still, they did not open an investigation immediately and decided to bury the case, " the Mediapart journalist said.