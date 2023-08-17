The Republic Dialogues: Acharya Pratistha On The Power Of Yoga To Navigate A VUCA World

In the context of women's empowerment, Acharya Pratistha, the director of Mokshayatan Yog Sansthan and a former diplomat, spoke at Republic Dialogues on August 17th about how the transformative power of yoga can be harnessed to catalyse change and promote self-empowerment in the modern world. She emphasised that women, who often face unique challenges and societal expectations, can greatly benefit from the principles of yoga to assert their strength and identity.

Acharya underscored that yoga is a holistic practice that goes beyond the physical aspects, delving deep into the realms of emotional and mental well-being. She stated that women, who frequently juggle various roles and responsibilities, can utilise yoga as a means to cultivate self-awareness, self-compassion, and inner strength. By embracing mindfulness and self-care, women can navigate the complexities of their lives with resilience and grace.

Moreover, Acharya highlighted the interconnectedness promoted by yoga philosophy, advocating that women should unite and support one another. She stressed that in a VUCA ( volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) world, where external pressures and uncertainties may be overwhelming, women can find solidarity and shared wisdom through yoga communities. By fostering a sense of unity and understanding, women can collectively challenge societal norms and redefine their roles on their terms.

In essence, Acharya Pratistha's perspective on women's empowerment through yoga revolves around harnessing inner strength, embracing mindfulness, nurturing self-growth, and fostering a supportive network. Through these practices, women can confidently navigate the challenges of the modern world, break barriers, and shape their own destinies.