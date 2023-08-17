The Republic Dialogues | DCP Suman Nalwa Advocates Empowerment Of Women In Law Enforcement

Suman Nalwa, DCP and part of Special Police unit for Women and children too spoke in Republic dialogues on August 17 about how to break the inner barriers and unleash the “Stree Shakti”. Nalwa with a background in human resources, transitioned to law enforcement with a passion for empowering women. Her father's passing during her final year of studies led her to pursue a career in policing, a decision that not only empowered her but also her family and other women.

She believes that being a woman in a position of authority changes the dynamics when dealing with crime against women, as it provides victims with hope and understanding. With more women investigators handling such cases, victims can express their experiences more openly and comfortably. This shift is due to both Supreme Court mandates and administrative efforts.

In her own life, DCP Nalwa recognised the challenge of balancing work and family responsibilities. She credits her mother for supporting her and instilling good values in her children. As per Nalwa, this balance is crucial in law enforcement, which demands a 24/7 commitment.

Discussing the challenges posed by fake news and propaganda on social media, DCP emphasised the importance of media literacy and understanding the motives behind posts. She recounts a recent incident where a gory video from 2021 was reposted, causing anger and distress until the police clarified its context.

Addressing the challenges faced by women officers, she notes that while she personally aims to be seen as a police officer first, there are still instances at junior ranks where authority must be firmly established to deter any undermining. Overall, DCP Nalwa's passion for her work and commitment to empowering women shine through in her insights and experiences shared at the stage of Republic dialogues.