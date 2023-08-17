The Republic Dialogues | Naina Lal Kidwai Advocates Gender Quotas As Catalyst For Change

Naina Lal Kidwai, former President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, known for her leadership roles in both the corporate world and industry associations, shared her insightful perspectives at the Republic Dialogues event held on Aug 17. The event's theme, "Stree Shakti breaking barriers," brought together accomplished women leaders to discuss the challenges and triumphs of their journeys.

In her speech, Kidwai underscored the significance of integrity, courage, and ambition in empowering women in leadership positions. She highlighted the transformative power of these traits that enable women to stand firm in their beliefs, demonstrating moral courage even in the face of adversities. Kidwai shed light on the persistent struggle women face to prove their worth, often under the scrutinising lens of gender biases. While acknowledging the slower pace of women's progress in various fields, the narrative also celebrated the changing landscape that is fostering their advancement.

As per the former General secretary of FICCI, ambition once viewed with scepticism when associated with women, emerged as a positive driving force in these leaders' journeys. Kidwai stressed how women e xhibited a subtle yet determined ambition, propelling them to climb the career ladder one step at a time. Central to their stories was the shared experience of embracing failure as a stepping stone, drawing inspiration from nature's resilience in the face of setbacks.

The speech delved into personal anecdotes of battling naysayers and leveraging negativity as a motivational force. Kidwai highlighted the invaluable role of support systems, encompassing family, parents, neighbours, and even traditional structures like mothers and mothers-in-law. These networks not only provide encouragement but also strengthen the narrative of women's evolving roles in leadership.

Naina Lal Kidwai, in her response to Editor-in-Chief of Republic Arnab Goswami's question, explained her evolving perspective on gender quotas in legislative bodies and corporate boards. Initially, she and many others believed that quotas might diminish the recognition of women's capabilities, as they could be perceived as having gained positions solely due to gender-based quotas. Instead, she aimed to encourage organic diversity through setting a future-oriented target of 30% women in all categories at her bank without implementing quotas.

However, Kidwai's viewpoint shifted over time as she witnessed the slow progress towards gender equality. She pointed out the success of regulations mandating women on corporate boards, which brought about a realtive increase in a relatively short period. Reflecting on this, she recognized the necessity of quotas to initiate change from a low starting point and create a critical mass of women. This critical mass would lead to a normalization of women's presence, eliminating the perception of them as "special" or "token" voices.

Furthermore, Kidwai emphasised the need for both men and women leaders to address women's issues collectively. Quotas, she argued, can facilitate this dialogue by encouraging men to actively engage in matters that concern women. She also highlighted the disparity between women board members and chairpersons in corporations, attributing it to historical preferences that are gradually evolving.