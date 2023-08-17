The panel discussion titled 'Stree Shakti Breaking Barriers', a part of Republic Dialogues held on August 17, addressed significant issues faced by women at various life stages. The discussion highlighted the challenges women encounter while entering marriage and the workforce, including dropouts due to marriage, motherhood, and societal biases. Corporate governance policies favouring women's inclusion were stressed as critical to overcoming these obstacles.

The participants acknowledged progress, especially in sectors like IT, life sciences, and media, but lamented the persistently low representation of women in male-dominated industries like energy and power.

The panel also highlighted the initiative, "Women in Power," which was introduced to foster networking, skill-building, and mentoring for women in the power sector.

The discussion also delved into the transformation of gender insensitivity, propelled by the collective conscience and movements, rather than stemming from profound self-reflection among men in positions of power. The emphasis lay on creating workplaces that are inclusive and safe for all identities. An article written by one of the panellists on the occasion of Women's Day was highlighted, shedding light on the journey of empowerment and the societal role in shaping gender narratives.