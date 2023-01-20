'The Same Man Molested Many Other Women': DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Tweets

The Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal has tweeted another video of a woman alleging that the driver (the one who dragged Maliwal) has molested other women as well.

“The man who molested me has also made other women victims. A girl contacted the 181 helpline and described how, on January 17, this man repeatedly stopped the car in front of her on Lodhi Road and asked her several times to sit in the car! It's good that I caught him. My appeal to everyone is not to be afraid and raise your voice,” Maliwal tweeted.

जिस आदमी ने मुझे छेड़ा उसने और महिलाओं को भी शिकार बनाया है। एक लड़की ने 181 हेल्पलाइन पर फ़ोन कर बताया कैसे इस आदमी ने 17 जनवरी को लोधी रोड पर कई बार गाड़ी उसके आगे रोकी और गाड़ी में बैठने को कहा! अच्छा हुआ मैंने उसको पकड़वाया। सबसे अपील है डरे नहीं, आवाज़ उठाएँ pic.twitter.com/1iOJINkxz5 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 20, 2023

The shocker!

Maliwal was dragged by a car for 10-15 meters on January 19 at around 3.11 am opposite AIIMS gate 2 after her hand got stuck in a car's window, police said. She was also "sexually harassed".

"Accused, Harish Chandra (47) was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. An FIR has been filed. A medical examination of the accused and victim was done. The incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team stationed near her at the same location," police said.

कल देर रात मैं दिल्ली में महिला सुरक्षा के हालात Inspect कर रही थी। एक गाड़ी वाले ने नशे की हालत में मुझसे छेड़छाड़ की और जब मैंने उसे पकड़ा तो गाड़ी के शीशे में मेरा हाथ बंद कर मुझे घसीटा। भगवान ने जान बचाई। यदि दिल्ली में महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष सुरक्षित नहीं, तो हाल सोच लीजिए। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 19, 2023

Accused arrested

The accused was arrested by the police and a case had been lodged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Wrongful restraint), 354 (Molestation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act.

Maliwal speaks to Republic

In an interview with Republic, Maliwal said, "I was on an inspection. I wanted to inspect the safety procedures that are in place, what measures the police have taken and how a woman feels when she is alone at night...I was doing that."

The DCW chief also claimed that there was no police opposite the AIIMS gate 2. "The way the man was dragging me along, I could have been another Anjali because he was just not letting me go. He was on alcohol. When police arrested he admitted that he had drinks," she said.