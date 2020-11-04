'The State Govt Has Misused its Powers': Hans Raj Hans On Arnab Goswami's Unlawful Arrest

Singer turned politician Hans Raj Hans on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to slam the unlawful arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. "It is clear from the sudden action taken by reopening the old case that the Government of Maharashtra is furiously angry," wrote Hans Raj.

"The state government has misused its powers by attacking the fourth pillar of democracy," asserted Hans Raj Hans.

अचानक से पुराने केस को वापस खोल कर बदले की भावना से की गयी कार्यवाही से स्पष्ट है कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार किस प्रकार बौखलाई हुई है । लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तम्भ पर हमला कर राज्य सरकार ने अपनी शक्तियों का दूरपियोग किया है । #ArnabGoswami — Hans Raj Hans (@hansrajhansHRH) November 4, 2020

'Dream Girl' director Raaj Shaandilyaa also reacted to Arnab Goswami's forceful arrest and called Mumbai Police's act 'shameful'.

Witchhunt continues

This brutal abuse of power has followed after the witchhunt by Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government against Republic as it relentlessly pursued the Palghar Sadhus Lynching case and the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and strongly opposed the laxity in the investigation by Mumbai Police and the alleged coverup in the mentioned cases. The Mumbai Police has been planting cases after cases on Republic and Arnab Goswami. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai" after he failed to implicate Republic Media Network in the falsely implanted TRP matter. Republic's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the TRP matter. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources. The Param Bir Singh led Mumbai Police had filed an FIR on the entire editorial team of the Network invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and S Jaishankar have expressed their outrage against the arrest of Arnab Goswami and the attack on freedom of media. The Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) has also condemned the assault and arrest and asked the government to 'desist from the witch-hunting of Arnab Goswami and Republic'. The IFWJ slammed the Mumbai Police for its inhuman treatment towards the Editor in Chief of Republic even after the news organisation and all its employees had cooperated in all of the prior investigations. Further, IFWJ highlighted that Arnab and team had been 'trenchantly criticising the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government' over their inaction in the Palghar sadhu lynching case and the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

The Police has also detained the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) protestors who were protesting outside Mantralaya to oppose the fascist move of the state government and a vendetta against Republic Media Network.

