‘The Supreme Court nobody knows about’ as articulated by CJI Chandrachud

Appearing in the fourth edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series on Republic TV, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud shed light on the Supreme Court that nobody knows about. He stated that people get to know about the Apex Court through the electronic and print media, social media and law reports.

"The Supreme Court nobody knows about..."

The CJI stated that at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic had just started receding, he took over as the Chief Justice of India.

"I was aware of the huge responsibility that I would be shouldering as the pendency rate had increased because of the pandemic. Most of us have lost somebody dear as the world was brought to a standstill. While I knew I had to prioritise speedy disposals I also knew that I had to prioritise the mental health of lawyers and registry offices by not pushing them to overwork themselves both physically and mentally. They are not the poster persons of the justice delivery system but they are certainly at the forefront keeping the cart moving one day at a time. Their efforts must be recognised.

He added that as the Chief Justice of India, his first goal has been to institutionalise the Courts and move away from a doc model of operations. "Too often the problem with our institutions is that every individual who comes laid down innovative ideas only to be those ideas to be forgotten after each of us passes the baton to the next person. One of the benefits of institutionalising the Courts is that it enhances transparency and accountability. These are the prominent effects of institutionalisation.

We should also not forget about the human side of the story".

He further stated, "In my 10 months of course as the CJI, I have realised that institutionalisation in addition to enhancing transparency also humanises the workplace. The staff are able to draw boundaries between work and home and increase their work efficiency. It has also positively changed things on those on the other side, which is the BAR".

Highting the changes, CJI Chandrachud informed, "We have implemented the filing of cases in electronic form, removal of defects, submission of urgent listings and appearance slips all through the online portals in the Supreme Court. It is way easier now to file the pleadings than to live in the anxiety of standing in long lines waiting for a person to mark a defect and returning it to file afresh. The citizens can now also find out the status of their cases. Instead of relying on their advocates, who may because of their busy schedules not always relay the updates".

"This is the change and changes don't come easy but it is the change worth making for the enhancement of the justice delivery system," he added.

CJI Chandrachud further emphasised that as he is addressing the enhancement, there is no compromise in the quality of judgements. "My focus is also to reduce the barriers to accessing the courts, easing the process of filing and arguing before the court. My focus is on improving the gender ratio of the lawyers, ensuring the lawyers and litigations have facilities to comfortably rest while in court. Only with this holistic approach and the quality of the justice delivery be enhanced in every sense of the word".