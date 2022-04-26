The Way India Reined In During COVID-19 Pandemic Is A Global Case Study: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appreciated the Indian way of controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and said that it's a global case study, in a way referring to India's COVID-19 management as a benchmark to the world. He said, "The way India has managed the COVID-19 pandemic, is a global case study." The Health Minister added that globally, the world is praising the unprecedented scale at which the people of the country were vaccinated in the world's largest vaccination drive under which over 187 crore people have been covered so far, which is a commendable feat. He was addressing the audience at the 7th International Conference on Pharma and Medical Devices sector in New Delhi.

Referring to the priorities of the Indian healthcare ecosystem, Union Minister Mandaviya said that the health ministry is focussing on 'Heal in India and Heal by India'. The Health Minister added that the conference has given an opportunity to the academia, industry and policy-makers to collectively think and chart a roadmap for the next 25 years for the sector.

Sharing information on the scaling up of capacities of the Indian healthcare sector, the Union Minister said that the MBBS seats will surpass the one lakh mark this year.

Addressing the CEO Roundtable of India Pharma & India Medical Device Conference 2022 https://t.co/WaY9vogx22 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 25, 2022

WHO considered India as a reference point in the battle against COVID-19

The Union Health Minister Mandaviya recently addressed a press conference to share his experience of attending the Vaccine Global Alliance in Geneva. He asserted that as per the deliberations, the World Health Organisation always considered India as a reference case to extrapolate on or predict any COVID-19 related matters. The forecast or analysis was always benchmarked on India-related findings.

"The world is stunned at India's achievement in administrating vaccines, how 2.5 crore people can be vaccinated in a single day," said Mansukh Mandaviya while referring to the landmark vaccine coverage of 2.5 crore people in a single day on PM Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. Notably, this data is equivalent to inoculating the entire Australia in just one day.

He also shared the achievements of the uninterrupted availability of medicines during the third wave and the relatively less amount of deaths in India. "During the third wave, more medicines were consumed than in any other wave before but there was no scarcity of the medicines," further connecting the availability of medicines and high vaccine coverage, the minister said while adding that the death rate globally during the Omicron wave was as high as in all other waves, but in India, it was relatively low.

