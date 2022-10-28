The Wire's Ombudsperson Refuses To Speak On Fake News Story Now; Says Answers Will Come

After digital portal The Wire retracted its stories related to Meta and BJP's Information and technology cell chief Amit Malviya, The Republic Media Network on Friday reached out to the portal's ombudsperson Pamela Philipose.

Republic's Senior Editor Shawan Sen questioned Pamela Philipose regarding the recent retracting of stories, which according to Meta were "false". However, she refused to comment on the issue.

Republic talks to The Wire Ombudsperson

Republic Senior Editor Shawan Sen: Good evening, am I speaking to Miss Pamela Philipose?

The Wire Ombudsperson Pamela Philipose: Yes

Shawan Sen: Miss Philipose, this is Shawan Sen here. I'm a senior editor with Republic Media Network

Pamela Philipose: Yes, I just talked to one of your colleagues. Just now, in fact. I won't be able to make it because I'm out.

Shawan Sen: I had three specific questions with regard to the statement being put out by The Wire, which basically does not cover three aspects. Number 1 with regards to why exactly wouldn't The Wire bring in the technical expert on the story which requires proof from the third party.

Pamela Philipose: These all are important questions and they will be answered at some point but at this point, I'm not going to speak on this.

Shawan Sen: Miss Philipose as per your website. You are the ombudsman for the website. So I'm assuming that you would be the right person to take the questions

Pamela Philipose: I decide when I speak and when I do not. Please give me that autonomy, ok.

Amit Malviya vows to proceed with legal action against The Wire

In the now-deleted articles, The Wire had claimed that BJP's Information and Technology chief Amit Malviya had certain special privileges to get posts removed from Instagram, which is owned by Meta.

After the story turned out to be fabricated, Malviya accused news portal 'The Wire' and some unknown persons of entering into a "criminal conspiracy" to malign his image and said he will approach the police for registering an FIR on charges of forgery and cheating, among others.

Malviya spoke to the media a day after issuing a statement that he will pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal over stories, since retracted, that insinuated the BJP leader enjoyed the privilege on Meta platforms of having any post taken down that he believed was against the BJP's interests.