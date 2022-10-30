The Wire Slapped With FIR On Amit Malviya's Complaint Over 'fabricated' Meta Story

Republic TV on Sunday accessed the FIR filed by the Delhi Crime Branch against The Wire, its founding Editors, and others on Amit Malviya's complaint. The FIR was registered under Sections 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 500 (Defamation) of the IPC. Malviya is the national convenor of the IT department of BJP.

In his complaint, Malviya demanded action against The Wire, Founding Editors Siddharth Varadarajan and Sidharth Bhatia, Deputy Editor Jahnavi Sen, Foundation for Independent Journalism and other unknown persons. He accused the aforesaid publication of publishing a defamatory report on October 10. It claimed that Meta removes any post reported by the BJP IT cell head without any questions asked. The report also alleged that Malviya was on an 'XCheck list' giving him direct authority to take down posts on the Meta platforms.

After Meta denied the allegation, The Wire allegedly fabricated internal emails from the company to prove its point. While the publication issued a public apology to its readers and retracted the stories on October 27, Malviya expressed his shock at the fact that the accused persons didn't apologise to him. According to him, the false reports of The Wire not only tarnished his reputation but also that of the BJP. Moreover, the BJP leader highlighted that it had published false reports about an App called 'Tech Fog' too.

#BREAKING | Republic accesses FIR against The Wire in fake news scandal after it published 'fabricated' stories against Meta and BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya - https://t.co/bRBqqolrmW pic.twitter.com/9CIWFz1KUl — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2022

'A criminal conspiracy'

Commenting on the FIR, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan stated, "This particular portal is a serial offender. And it is not just this. They have been doing this for quite some time. Now, this is a clear indication of forgery, a complete attempt is being made to create utter confusion. Amit Ji is very right in taking appropriate action against them. And I think it is unfortunate that the so-called journalistic attempt to create a forgery of a document and present it to the public. I think this attacks the very credibility of this portal."

Meanwhile, author Ratan Sharda told Republic TV, "Knowing that the story is false, they didn't apologise. They went on to manufacture evidence to create a kind of situation where they are the victims. You manufacture a news which is vicious. You are caught and you try to run away. You manufacture evidence to cover it up and then you are caught on the wrong foot. That is a criminal conspiracy."