The Yoga Institute Provides Free Meals To COVID-19 heroes Amid Nationwide Lockdown

General News

As the nation observes a lockdown for 3 weeks to curb the spread of Coronavirus, The Yoga Institute is providing lunch meals to the COVID-19 heroes in Mumbai.

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:

As the nation observes a total lockdown for three weeks to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, The Yoga Institue is providing hygienic lunch meals to the COVID-19 heroes in Mumbai, who are contributing to India's fight against the pandemic.

In this hour of need, the world's oldest Yoga Institute is doing its bit by preparing and distributing hygienic 'satvik' lunch meals to nearly 1000 individuals each day. The Institute also has the capacity to serve 1000 more people. This initiative by The Yoga Institute provides assistance to the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 turmoil such as Policemen, BMC staff workers and health and paramedic workers.

This welfare endeavour was initiated on March 25, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to break the transmission chain of Coronavirus. The Institute supplies over 1000 meals to the local cops, BMC officials and Hospitals near Santacruz and Andheri in Mumbai. 

